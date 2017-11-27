Steelers' Martavis Bryant: First touchdown since Week 2

Bryant caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 31-28 win over Green Bay Sunday night. He also ran once for one yard.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) inactive, Bryant saw his most targets (six) since Week 5, and scored his second touchdown this season. His role in the offense could continue to grow if Smith-Schuster is unable to play against Cincinnati in Week 13 but, even then, he is not someone owners should be counting on with fantasy playoffs on the horizon.