Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Four receptions in win
Bryant caught 4-of-6 targets for 40 yards in Pittsburgh's 23-20 win over Cincinnati on Monday.
Bryant matched his stat line from Week 12, sans a touchdown, although he did have a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown called back due to a holding penalty. With JuJu Smith-Schuster facing a possible suspension for an illegal hit on Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict, Bryant could be in line for a bigger role in Week 14 against Baltimore.
More News
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: First touchdown since Week 2•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Slated for more targets Sunday•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Another lackluster outing•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: No longer on injury report•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Tending to another illness•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Gets involved during return to lineup•
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...