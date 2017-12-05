Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Four receptions in win

Bryant caught 4-of-6 targets for 40 yards in Pittsburgh's 23-20 win over Cincinnati on Monday.

Bryant matched his stat line from Week 12, sans a touchdown, although he did have a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown called back due to a holding penalty. With JuJu Smith-Schuster facing a possible suspension for an illegal hit on Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict, Bryant could be in line for a bigger role in Week 14 against Baltimore.