Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Gets involved during return to lineup

Bryant brought in three of five targets for 42 yards and lost nine yards on his sole rush in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Colts. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

Bryant enjoyed a reasonably productive return to the lineup after last logging a catch in Week 7, posting his best reception total since tallying a season-high five against the Jaguars back in Week 5. The third-year speedster also brought in a key two-point conversion pass following a Vance McDonald touchdown early in the fourth quarter and appeared to integrate back into the offense well while playing behind rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster. Bryant will have an opportunity to quickly build on Sunday's effort against the Titans in a Week 11 Thursday night matchup.