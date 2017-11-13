Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Gets involved during return to lineup
Bryant brought in three of five targets for 42 yards and lost nine yards on his sole rush in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Colts. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.
Bryant enjoyed a reasonably productive return to the lineup after last logging a catch in Week 7, posting his best reception total since tallying a season-high five against the Jaguars back in Week 5. The third-year speedster also brought in a key two-point conversion pass following a Vance McDonald touchdown early in the fourth quarter and appeared to integrate back into the offense well while playing behind rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster. Bryant will have an opportunity to quickly build on Sunday's effort against the Titans in a Week 11 Thursday night matchup.
More News
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Set for return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Likely to play Week 10•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Works with first-team offense Monday•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Won't be traded•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Doesn't have Tomlin's confidence•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Slated to be inactive Sunday•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...