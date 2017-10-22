Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Increased role on tap Sunday
Bryant is expected to have an increased role in the Steelers' game plan Sunday against the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After sitting out the entire 2016 campaign due to suspension, Bryant was expected to give the Steelers offense a major lift as a big-play threat downfield, but that's yet to materialize through the team's first six contests. With just 17 receptions on 34 targets and averaging a career-low 13.6 yards per catch, Bryant hasn't been satisfied with his role in the offense and reportedly requested a trade from the Steelers just a week earlier. Bryant's discontent with the organization seems to have mostly blown over, and after being reassured by the team's brass that he's still an integral part of the offense, it appears quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may try to get the 25-year-old even more involved than usual Sunday. In the Week 6 win over the Chiefs, Bryant played a season-low 33 offensive snaps, as he routinely substituted out of the contest for either JuJu Smith-Schuster or Eli Rogers. Bryant apparently won't be asked to give way to either player quite as frequently versus Cincinnati, but the matchup still isn't a favorable one against a Bengals defense that's yielded just 160 passing yards per game -- the second-best mark in the NFL this season. However, the Bengals' secondary could be a bit more depleted than usual with Adam Jones (back) doubtful to play, leaving Dre Kirkpatrick likely to act as the Bengals' No. 1 cornerback and shadow Antonio Brown for much of the day. It's not hard to envision Bryant having his way with the slew of backup defenders that are expected to be covering him.
