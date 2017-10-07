Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Late addition to injury report
The Steelers are listing Bryant as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to an illness, Burt Lauten of the team's official website reports.
Bryant presumably just began feeling under the weather, as he was a full participant at practice throughout the week. He is likely to be a game-time call Sunday depending on how he is feeling closer to kick off. Fortunately, the Steelers play in the early slate of games, so owners will be able to adjust their lineups accordingly should the 25-year-old ultimately sit out. If that is the case, both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eli Rogers figure to be in line to see increased snaps and targets.
