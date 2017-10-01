Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Leads team in receiving versus Ravens

Bryant caught three of five targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Ravens.

Bryant actually led the team in receiving yardage in this one, due to Ben Roethlisberger's struggle to generate plays down the field. The duo misfired on a couple of deep passes, limiting Bryant's output before Pittsburgh began to lean heavily on the run. He was still the second busiest wideout on the day and will remain somewhat dependent on big plays for fantasy production moving forward. Next up is a Week 5 date with the Jaguars.