Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Leads team in receiving versus Ravens
Bryant caught three of five targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Ravens.
Bryant actually led the team in receiving yardage in this one, due to Ben Roethlisberger's struggle to generate plays down the field. The duo misfired on a couple of deep passes, limiting Bryant's output before Pittsburgh began to lean heavily on the run. He was still the second busiest wideout on the day and will remain somewhat dependent on big plays for fantasy production moving forward. Next up is a Week 5 date with the Jaguars.
More News
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: No longer on injury report•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Misses another practice•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Under the weather•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Quiet in Week 3 loss•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Scores long touchdown in win over Vikings•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Catches two passes in win•
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.