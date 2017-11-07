Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Likely to play Week 10
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that Bryant would likely play Sunday against the Colts, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Bryant's frustration with the Steelers' organization has been well publicized at this point, but after he remained in Pittsburgh following the trade deadline last week, it appears the receiver has at least temporarily patched things up with Tomlin and the team brass. Tomlin said Bryant did a "nice job" during practices while the team was on bye in Week 9, with the wideout even taking reps with the first-team offense during Monday's session. It's still expected that Bryant will see fewer snaps than emerging rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second half of the season, but the team could still try to take advantage of the vertical threat Bryant presents and get him involved in the downfield passing game, with Tomlin indicating Monday that he wants the Steelers to "cash in" on more of their "splash plays," according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.
-
