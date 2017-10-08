Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Listed as active Sunday
Bryant is listed as active for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
With 10 catches (on 23 targets) for 183 yards and a TD through four games, Bryant isn't off to a roaring start this season, but the late addition to the Steelers' Week 5 injury report is a go Sunday and he does bring big play-potential to the table when he's on his game.
