Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Listed as starter
Bryant (suspension) is listed as the starter opposite Antonio Brown on the Steelers' most recent depth chart, Bob Labriola of the team's official site reports.
There was never much doubt Bryant would take back the No. 2 receiver job, as he's reportedly in better shape than ever and has been spending time with the team to stay up to date on the playbook. Cleared last week to practice and play in preseason games, Bryant could see his first NFL action since January 2016 in Sunday's exhibition against Atlanta. He still hasn't been fully reinstated, but that should happen at the end of the preseason if he avoids violating any of the terms he agreed upon with the league.
