Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Misses practice Wednesday

Bryant (undisclosed) missed practice Wednesday but is tentatively expected to return Thursday, Jeremy Fowler reports.

While the undisclosed injury apparently isn't serious, it could still keep Bryant out of Saturday's preseason game against the Colts if he doesn't return to practice Thursday. Given that he's only been with the team for two weeks following an absence of more than a year, the Steelers might take a slightly more aggressive approach than they typically would with a star player in the preseason. Bryant caught two of his three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's preseason game against Atlanta, making his first NFL appearance since January 2016. He's locked in as the team's No. 2 wide receiver, assuming he meets all the conditions for the league to fully reinstate him prior to Week 1.