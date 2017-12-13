Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Misses practice Wednesday

Bryant (not injury-related) did not practice Wednesday.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Bryant had a personal situation to tend to and will return to the team Thursday. Bryant was on the field for 80 percent of the Steelers' snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 39-38 win over the Ravens, en route to catching six passes (on 10 targets) for 33 yards.

