Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Misses team meeting Monday
Bryant wasn't present for the Steelers' mandatory team meeting Monday, with a teammate indicating that the wideout "called in sick," Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It's unclear if there's any legitimacy to the claim that Bryant was truly ill, as the Steelers have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the wideout, who appeared to double down on his request for a trade following Sunday's 29-14 win over the Bengals. According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Bryant implied in a pair of comments -- with one having since been deleted -- on his personal Instagram account that he was frustrated with his lack of involvement in the offense, which came on the heels of him seeing a season-low two targets Sunday. With Bryant previously imploring the Steelers to trade him earlier this month and a source cited in Fowler's report indicating the receiver still "wants out," the organization could be more motivated to move him than ever due to any combination of the 25-year-old's growing frustration with the team, declining productivity and history of running afoul with the league's substance-abuse policy.
