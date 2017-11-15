Steelers' Martavis Bryant: No longer on injury report

Bryant (illness) does not carry a designation on the Steelers' Week 11 injury report after being listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.

Bryant is thus slated to be available for Thursday night's game against the Titans. Due to his potential to make a splash as a vertical threat in the Pittsburgh offense, he's an option in deeper fantasy formats, though at this stage, fellow wideouts Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster are high-percentage lineup options. Bryant parlayed 37 (out of a possible 66) snaps in Week 10's win over the Colts into three catches (on five targets) for 42 yards, while adding a two-point conversion.