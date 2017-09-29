Steelers' Martavis Bryant: No longer on injury report
Bryant (illness) was removed from the Steelers' Week 4 injury report after practicing fully Friday.
Bryant is good to go for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Through three games, he's caught seven of his 18 targets for 135 yards and a TD, but his continued steady involvement in the Pittsburgh offense should yield dividends down the road, given Bryant's big-play potential.
