Steelers' Martavis Bryant: 'Not available via trade'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Bryant is "not available via trade," Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Tomlin's comments come after Bryant expressed his displeasure with the Steelers in a comment on his personal Instagram account hours after the team's 29-14 win over the Bengals, during which the wideout was targeted a season-low two times. Bryant ultimately missed Monday's mandatory team meeting and seemed to double down on his desire to be traded, telling Josina Anderson of ESPN, "If [the Steelers] don't try to include me more and continue to do the same thing, then I want out, period." Despite Bryant's discontent, it appears Tomlin and the organization isn't yet ready to pull the plug on the talented, yet troubled wideout, who proved to be an excellent deep-ball threat in his first two seasons in the league before sitting out the entire 2016 campaign following multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. With the news Tuesday that fellow receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had entered the concussion protocol, according to Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com, Bryant may get his wish for an expanded role out of necessity if the rookie is forced to miss the Steelers' Week 8 game against the Lions.