Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Not being shopped
Bryant is drawing interest from other teams, but Steelers general manage Kevin Colbert said the organization isn't interested in trading the wide receiver, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Bryant returned from his lengthy suspension with a tumultuous 2017 campaign, catching 50 of 84 targets for 603 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games. His lone absence was a healthy scratch in Week 8 when he missed a team meeting and publicly expressed frustration with his role in the Pittsburgh offense, which led to widespread reports that he was seeking a trade. Bryant did have a 42-yard gain and a 36-yard touchdown in Pittsburgh's lone playoff game, but even then he only finished sixth on the team with four targets. While they probably would manage just fine with Antonio Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster leading the way at wideout, the Steelers seemingly aren't inclined to trade Bryant when his value is at a low point, even though he's entering the final year of his rookie contract. The team might quickly change its stance if an early-round pick is offered, given that Bryant is unlikely to stick in Pittsburgh beyond 2018.
