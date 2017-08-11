Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Not expected to play Friday

Bryant (suspension) is not anticipated to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Giants, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Bryant was cleared for preseason practices and game action earlier this week, but because he missed Pittsburgh's first 11 training camp sessions while awaiting that conditional reinstatement, the wideout isn't considered ready to play yet. Following Friday's tilt, however, the Steelers have a nine-day period before their next exhibition contest, which should provide Bryant enough time to prepare for his first game appearance since January 2016.