Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Not expected to play Friday
Bryant (suspension) is not anticipated to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Giants, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.
Bryant was cleared for preseason practices and game action earlier this week, but because he missed Pittsburgh's first 11 training camp sessions while awaiting that conditional reinstatement, the wideout isn't considered ready to play yet. Following Friday's tilt, however, the Steelers have a nine-day period before their next exhibition contest, which should provide Bryant enough time to prepare for his first game appearance since January 2016.
More News
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Cleared for preseason participation•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Should be available soon•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Expected to be cleared to return this week•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Yet to meet all reinstatement requirements•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Not yet fully reinstated•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Looks like normal self•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...