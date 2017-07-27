Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Not yet fully reinstated
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert relayed that "upon his conditional reinstatement in April, Bryant was made aware it was only the beginning of a process toward a return to being a full contributing member of the Steelers. We have been informed by the NFL that Martavis is still in the process of being fully reinstated."
As a result, while the wideout will be permitted to take part in "off-the-field team activities at training camp, he will not be permitted to practice or play in any games." While there is nothing in the statement that would indicate that Bryant -- who was suspended last season -- has incurred another violation under the NFL's league's substance-abuse policy, evidently he still has additional hurdles to clear in advance of full reinstatement. When available, Bryant has as much per-play upside as any NFL wideout, but until it's established that he's actually allowed to play, the 25-year-old remains a fantasy wild card.
More News
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Looks like normal self•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Finally back at practice•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Hopes to be back for minicamp•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Not worried about addition of Smith-Schuster•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Reinstated Tuesday•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: No word on reinstatement yet•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
The CBS Sports staff takes part in our latest 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. Check out the re...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.