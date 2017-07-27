Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Not yet fully reinstated

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert relayed that "upon his conditional reinstatement in April, Bryant was made aware it was only the beginning of a process toward a return to being a full contributing member of the Steelers. We have been informed by the NFL that Martavis is still in the process of being fully reinstated."

As a result, while the wideout will be permitted to take part in "off-the-field team activities at training camp, he will not be permitted to practice or play in any games." While there is nothing in the statement that would indicate that Bryant -- who was suspended last season -- has incurred another violation under the NFL's league's substance-abuse policy, evidently he still has additional hurdles to clear in advance of full reinstatement. When available, Bryant has as much per-play upside as any NFL wideout, but until it's established that he's actually allowed to play, the 25-year-old remains a fantasy wild card.