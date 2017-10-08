Play

Steelers' Martavis Bryant: On track to play Sunday

Bryant (illness) will play Sunday against Jacksonville, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bryant was a late addition to the injury report after fully practicing all week and is listed as questionable on the official injury report. While this report appears to indicate he's ready to play, it is not official so fantasy owners will still need to check his status before kickoff.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories