Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Quiet again in home loss

Bryant caught five of eight targets for just 21 yards in Sunday's 30-9 loss to the Jaguars.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's struggles have taken more of a toll on Bryant than Antonio Brown or Le'Veon Bell, who combined for 20 catches on 29 targets in this one. Even against a strong Jaguars secondary, it was shocking to see Bryant so quiet at home in a game that saw Roethlisberger air it out 55 times. With just 204 yards and one touchdown through five weeks, the 25-year-old wide receiver has done little to earn fantasy owners' trust so far.