Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Quiet in Week 3 loss
Bryant turned eight targets into just two catches for 30 yards in Sunday's 23-17 overtime loss at Chicago.
Bryant finished second in targets to Antonio Brown's 14, narrowly edging out Le'Veon Bell's seven. He's been quiet in both of Pittsburgh's road games, but exploded for 91 yards and a touchdown at home. While Bryant brings a tremendous big-play element to this offense, he's not nearly as consistent as Brown or Bell.
