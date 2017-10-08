Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Report says will play Sunday
Bryant (illness) will play Sunday against Jacksonville, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Bryant was a late addition to the injury report after fully practicing all week and is listed as questionable on the official injury report. While this report appears to indicate he's ready to play, it is not official so fantasy owners will still need check his status before kickoff.
