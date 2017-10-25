Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Returns for practice Wednesday
Bryant reported to the Steelers' team facility in advance of practice Wednesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Bryant has made no secret of his discontent with the organization and desire to be traded in recent weeks, but after head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that the team wouldn't move the wide receiver, it appears Bryant is preparing to play in Week 8 against the Lions. The Steelers could have more volume in the passing game available Sunday if JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) is unable to play, but Bryant wouldn't necessarily be the primary beneficiary in that scenario. Bryant has played under 40 snaps in back-to-back games and has been targeted just five times during that span.
