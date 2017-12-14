Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Returns to full practice
Bryant (not injury related) practiced in full Thursday.
Bryant will be fine for Sunday's game against the Patriots, though his Week 15 fantasy upside hinges on the status of JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was set to return from a one-game suspension this week, but subsequently added to the Steelers' injury report Thursday after practicing in a limited fashion due to a hamstring injury.
