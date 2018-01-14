Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Scores in playoff loss

Bryant caught 2 of 4 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional round loss to Jacksonville.

Bryant didn't see a pass thrown his way until the final seconds of the first half, although it resulted in a 36-yard touchdown, and didn't have another target until the final minutes of the game. Considering that Ben Roethlisberger threw 58 passes, Bryant's performance should not instill confidence in fantasy owners for next season.