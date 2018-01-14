Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Scores in playoff loss
Bryant caught 2 of 4 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional round loss to Jacksonville.
Bryant didn't see a pass thrown his way until the final seconds of the first half, although it resulted in a 36-yard touchdown, and didn't have another target until the final minutes of the game. Considering that Ben Roethlisberger threw 58 passes, Bryant's performance should not instill confidence in fantasy owners for next season.
More News
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Totals 65 yards in win•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Three catches Monday•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Set for larger role•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Scores second touchdown of season•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Returns to full practice•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...