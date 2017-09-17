Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Scores long touchdown in win over Vikings
Bryant caught three of four targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Vikings. He also rushed once time for seven yards.
Bryant made a huge impact despite finishing tied for fourth on the team in targets, thanks in large part to a 51-yard gain and a 27-yard touchdown reception. This game was something of a microcosm for Bryant's fantasy value, which hinges on big plays and finding the end zone rather than sheer volume. Still, he's displayed a knack for thriving in such a role and will look to build on this effort next week against the Bears.
