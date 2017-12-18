Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Scores second touchdown of season
Bryant brought in four of six targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Patriots.
Bryant capped an impressive 15-play, 78-yard drive in the closing seconds of the first half with a four-yard touchdown reception, his second of the season. The third-year wideout has now posted at least four catches in four consecutive weeks, and although his 11.3 YPC is a far cry from the 21.1 and 15.3 figures he'd posted over his first pair of NFL campaigns, Bryant could be the beneficiary of an expanded Week 16 role versus the Texans if Antonio Brown (calf) misses the contest.
More News
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Returns to full practice•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Six catches in win•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Four receptions in win•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: First touchdown since Week 2•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Slated for more targets Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.