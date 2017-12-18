Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Scores second touchdown of season

Bryant brought in four of six targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Patriots.

Bryant capped an impressive 15-play, 78-yard drive in the closing seconds of the first half with a four-yard touchdown reception, his second of the season. The third-year wideout has now posted at least four catches in four consecutive weeks, and although his 11.3 YPC is a far cry from the 21.1 and 15.3 figures he'd posted over his first pair of NFL campaigns, Bryant could be the beneficiary of an expanded Week 16 role versus the Texans if Antonio Brown (calf) misses the contest.