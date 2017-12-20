Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Set for larger role
Bryant will take on an expanded role over the final two weeks of the regular season with Antonio Brown (calf) out of the lineup, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.
Bryant has somewhat quietly accumulated 18 catches on 28 targets over the past four weeks, culminating with a 4-59-1 receiving line in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Patriots. His big afternoon included a diving 39-yard catch and a one-handed touchdown grab, though he only drew three of his six targets after Brown's exit early in the second quarter. Bryant, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eli Rogers all figure to handle key roles over the final two weeks of the season, starting with Monday's prime matchup against a Houston defense that's surrendered a 62.4-percent catch rate and 9.4 yards per target to wide receivers.
