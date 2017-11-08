Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Set for return

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Bryant will play in Sunday's game against the Colts, hinting that the wideout's return could help the team create more big plays, Gerry Dulac of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Bryant surprisingly hasn't been of much use on that front, with the exception of Week 2 when he had a 51-yard gain and a 27-yard touchdown. JuJu Smith-Schuster is no match for Bryant in terms of pure speed, but the rookie nonetheless made a major statement the past two games with gains of 97, 41 and 31 yards. While Bryant figures to rejoin the offense coming out of a bye week, the two players' respective performances to date suggest Smith-Schuster will operate as Pittsburgh's No. 2 receiver. Bryant has made it clear he isn't pleased with the situation, but he's at least managed to keep his frustration to himself since the Steelers announced him as a healthy scratch for a 20-15 win over the Lions in Week 8. He may have to settle for a low-volume role as a deep threat.