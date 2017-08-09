Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Should be available soon
Bryant (suspension) likely will be reinstated for practice and preseason games within the next couple days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bryant apparently has met all the conditions and is just waiting on paperwork and official word from the NFL. The Steelers also are under the impression he'll be available by the end of the week, though it would be surprising to see him play in Friday's preseason opener against the Giants even if he's technically allowed to. The team probably wants Bryant to get up to speed on the practice field, targeting a debut in the second or third week of the exhibition schedule. He'll then need to pass through league clearance again at the end of the preseason to be fully reinstated for regular-season action. Bryant has been attending team meetings to stay involved with the offense's progress, seemingly chomping at the bit to reclaim his role as the No. 2 receiver in a high-powered offense.
