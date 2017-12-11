Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Six catches in win

Bryant caught 6-of-10 targets for 33 yards in Pittsburgh's 39-38 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster serving a one-game suspension, Bryant saw more targets than in any game this season, but was unable to do much with them. With Smith-Schuster returning in Week 15, Bryant will likely see his role reduced, making him an unappealing option for fantasy owners.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop