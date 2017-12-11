Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Six catches in win
Bryant caught 6-of-10 targets for 33 yards in Pittsburgh's 39-38 win over Baltimore on Sunday.
With JuJu Smith-Schuster serving a one-game suspension, Bryant saw more targets than in any game this season, but was unable to do much with them. With Smith-Schuster returning in Week 15, Bryant will likely see his role reduced, making him an unappealing option for fantasy owners.
