Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Slated for more targets Sunday

Bryant should see an increased role in the Steelers' passing attack Sunday against the Packers due to the absence of JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring).

Smith-Schuster was unable to recover from a "small" hamstring injury, despite the benefit of 10 days between games. In his four starts early in the season, Bryant racked up 10 receptions (on 21 targets) for 81 yards. That said, he's been a bit more efficient over the last two games, reeling in five of nine passes for 72 yards.