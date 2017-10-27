Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Slated to be inactive Sunday
Though not listed on the Steelers' Week 8 injury report, Bryant has been told by coach Mike Tomlin that he will be inactive Sunday night against the Lions.
Bryant will be a healthy scratch, with the benching stemming from some of the wideout's recent social media postings. In his absence Sunday, JuJu Smith-Schuster figures to see added opportunities in the Steelers' passing offense Sunday, per Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
