Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Slated to be inactive Sunday

Though not listed on the Steelers' Week 8 injury report, Bryant has been told by coach Mike Tomlin that he will be inactive Sunday night against the Lions.

Bryant will be a healthy scratch, with the benching stemming from some of the wideout's recent social media postings. In his absence Sunday, JuJu Smith-Schuster figures to see added opportunities in the Steelers' passing offense Sunday, per Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.