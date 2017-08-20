Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Slated to play Sunday

Bryant (suspension) is expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Falcons, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports. Speaking of his usage, head coach Mike Tomlin told Kinkhabwala that Bryant will be used "somewhat sparingly just because of his conditioning."

In his quest to return to the field after a season-long suspension for another violation of the substance abuse policy, Bryant has apparently done everything asked of him since he was conditionally reinstated on April 25. Only on Aug. 9, though, was he cleared to take part in training camp practices and the rest of the exhibition slate, making Sunday's outing his first game action since the Steelers' divisional-round loss to the Broncos in January of 2016. During his brief time on the field Sunday, Bryant will likely be working with Joshua Dobbs and Bart Houston due to injuries to Ben Roethlisberger (ankle) and Landry Jones (abdomen).