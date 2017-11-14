Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Tending to another illness
Bryant missed Tuesday's practice due to an illness.
In the end, the illness may not impact Bryant's availability for Thursday's game against the Titans, but Chris Adamski of TribLive.com pointed out the wide receiver has been held out of drills four times in the last 49 days with a similar concern. Expect the Steelers to clarify Bryant's status in advance of Thursday's 8:25 PM EDT kickoff. It should be noted, though, that Bryant is no better than the fourth-best option in the passing game behind Antonio Brown, Juju Smith-Schuster and Le'Veon Bell.
More News
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Gets involved during return to lineup•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Set for return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Likely to play Week 10•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Works with first-team offense Monday•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Won't be traded•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Doesn't have Tomlin's confidence•
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...