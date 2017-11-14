Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Tending to another illness

Bryant missed Tuesday's practice due to an illness.

In the end, the illness may not impact Bryant's availability for Thursday's game against the Titans, but Chris Adamski of TribLive.com pointed out the wide receiver has been held out of drills four times in the last 49 days with a similar concern. Expect the Steelers to clarify Bryant's status in advance of Thursday's 8:25 PM EDT kickoff. It should be noted, though, that Bryant is no better than the fourth-best option in the passing game behind Antonio Brown, Juju Smith-Schuster and Le'Veon Bell.