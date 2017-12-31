Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Totals 65 yards in win

Bryant, who caught six passes (on seven targets) for 65 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 50 catches (on 84 targets) for 603 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran six times for 22 yards and added 151 yards on nine kick returns in 15 games.

This was one of Bryant's better games, as he struggled with consistency all season. The six receptions tied his game-high this season, and the 65 yards was his best effort since Week 2, when he totaled 91 yards. There is no question that Bryant has talent, but he has been vocal about his role in the offense, and with Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster on the roster, that might not change. Bryant is signed until 2019, and most of his annual salary is guaranteed, so he'll likely return next season. In the meantime, Brown is still recovering from a calf injury, so Bryant could play a more significant role than usual when the Steelers take the field in Week 19.