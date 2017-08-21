Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Two catches in long-awaited '17 debut

Bryant caught two of three passes for a total of 20 yards and rushed once for a loss of a yard and fumble in Sunday's preseason win over Atlanta.

Bryant, recently allowed to participate in preseason activities, was reportedly going to be held back during Sunday's matchup as he gets into playing shape. Still, he played into the second quarter and showed some of his old self on a 23-yard reception. Pittsburgh even attempted to get the ball into his hands in space on a run. Bryant hasn't played meaningful snaps in nearly two years, but is listed as a starter in Pittsburgh and has the potential to return as one of the league's most difficult downfield and red-zone matchups - a perfect complement to Antonio Brown's quickness and crisp route running. Sunday was a step toward preparing Bryant for that role.