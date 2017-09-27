Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Under the weather
Bryant didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness.
It's expected that Bryant will be fine by the time the Steelers take on the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. He's looking to bounce back from a quiet Week 3 effort in which he managed just two catches for 30 yards on eight targets, while seeing action on 45 of the Steelers' 64 offensive snaps in a 23-17 loss to the Bears.
More News
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Quiet in Week 3 loss•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Scores long touchdown in win over Vikings•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Catches two passes in win•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Cleared for regular-season action•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Sees plenty of targets Saturday•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...