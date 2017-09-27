Play

Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Under the weather

Bryant didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness.

It's expected that Bryant will be fine by the time the Steelers take on the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. He's looking to bounce back from a quiet Week 3 effort in which he managed just two catches for 30 yards on eight targets, while seeing action on 45 of the Steelers' 64 offensive snaps in a 23-17 loss to the Bears.

