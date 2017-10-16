Play

Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Unlikely to be traded

Early indications are that the Steelers don't plan on trading Bryant, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Bryant seemingly is unhappy with his role in the Pittsburgh offense, sitting on per-game averages of 2.8 catches for 38.5 receiving yards on 5.7 targets, with only one touchdown in six games. However, he responded to Sunday's report about a trade request by tweeting that he's happy to be a Steeler and is focused on helping the franchise earn its seventh Super Bowl ring. Bryant's snap share fell to a season-low 52 percent in Sunday's 19-13 win over Kansas City, marking the fourth consecutive game in which he logged fewer snaps than JuJu Smith-Schuster. The talented 25-year-old still has a regular spot in three-wide formations for a contender, so the Steelers probably won't consider moving him unless another team blows them away with an offer. Bryant might fetch a first-round pick if the evaluation were merely based on talent, but he's currently struggling through the least productive stretch of his career, and he's one substance-abuse violation away from potentially never playing in the NFL again.

