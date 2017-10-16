Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Wants to be traded
Bryant recently asked to be traded, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bryant presumably isn't much happier after Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs, considering he caught two passes for 27 yards on a season-low three targets. His efficiency stats -- 50 percent catch rate, 6.8 yards per target -- don't exactly beg for an uptick from his average of 5.7 targets per game, but Bryant may feel that his disappointing numbers are a result of being misused in the Pittsburgh offense. A trade can't really hurt from a fantasy perspective, as Bryant has already fallen to bench stash territory in the majority of formats. He'll face the Bengals in Week 7, assuming he's still with the Steelers.
