Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Week 8 benching on tap

Bryant relayed Wednesday that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin plans to bench him for Sunday's game against the Lions, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

With that in mind, Bryant worked with the Steelers' scout team during practice Wednesday. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the wideout's use of social media to express his displeasure with his recent role in the Pittsburgh offense led to Tomlin's decision. Though on the field for 52 percent of the team's snaps on offense in the Steelers' 29-14 win over the Bengals in Week 7, Bryant logged just one catch (on two targets) for three yards in the contest. In his anticipated absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Justin Hunter and Eli Rogers are candidates to see added snaps in Week 8.