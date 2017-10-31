Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Won't be traded
The Steelers don't intend to deal Bryant, who will be present at practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bryant's rapport with Ben Roethlisberger hasn't been on point often this season, as evidenced by a catch rate of 50 percent and just 6.5 YPT. Frustrated with his waning role, Bryant made comments away from the field that forced head coach Mike Tomlin to include the wideout on the inactive list for Sunday's game in Detroit. Afterward, Tomlin relayed he doesn't have confidence in Bryant contributing the rest of the season, per Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network. Practice may be the only way Bryant can regain the trust of Tomlin and, by proxy, Roethlisberger. With the Steelers on bye, Tomlin won't have to make a decision on Bryant's availability until Sunday, Nov. 12 at Indianapolis.
