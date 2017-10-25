Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Working with scout team Wednesday

Bryant worked with the scout team at Wednesday's practice, suggesting he won't necessarily be active for Sunday's game against the Lions, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant missed a team meeting Monday and publicly expressed frustration with his role, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that the team still has no intention of trading its disgruntled wideout. While JuJu Smith-Schuster's entrance into the concussion protocol might seem to make way for Bryant to handle an expanded role, Justin Hunter instead picked up the first-team reps at Wednesday's practice. Between Smith-Schuster's injury and Bryant's outbursts, the situation may need to be monitored up until inactives are released approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:30 p.m. EDT kickoff. Hunter and Eli Rogers stand to benefit most if Bryant and/or Smith-Schuster are unavailable.