Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Works with first-team offense Monday

Bryant took reps with the first-team offense Monday in the Steelers' first practice coming out of their Week 9 bye, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. "I'm pretty sure I'm going to be out there," Bryant said, regarding his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts. "It's a long week. It's only Monday. I'll come back in here Wednesday, get the game plan and go from there."

Bryant was made inactive in the Steelers' last Oct. 29 against the Lions on the heels of his critical social media posts about the team and demands for a trade. His absence opened the door for JuJu Smith-Schuster to slide into a starting role, and the rookie made the most of the opportunity, grabbing seven passes for 193 yards and a score in the win over Detroit. It still appears Antonio Brown and Smith-Schuster will rank as the Steelers' top two receivers entering the second half of the season, but after remaining in Pittsburgh following the Oct. 31 trade deadline and with a bye week to cool off, Bryant doesn't look like he'll be phased out of head coach Mike Tomlin's game plans entirely. Even so, Bryant had been targeted five or fewer times in three of his last four appearances, and with his role unlikely to expand from that level in the wake of Smith-Schuster's big Week 8 performance, the Clemson product doesn't make for a reliable fantasy option even in most deeper formats at this time.