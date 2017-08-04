Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Yet to meet all reinstatement requirements
According to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, Bryant (suspension) will be eligible to participate in all preseason activities 'once he satisfies requirements', Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Bryant has been restricted to watching his teammates practice during the first week of training camp, as the NFL still hasn't reinstated him for preseason action following his one-year drug suspension. While the wideout was allowed to go through OTAs and minicamp, it's thought that his current sideline stint is due to him being yet to confirm his arrangements for "clinical resources" in Pittsburgh. McCarthy said there was no timetable for a decision on Bryant's status, but should he be reinstated for the exhibition slate, Bryant would then later need to be cleared for the regular season. In the meantime, the Steelers' top deep threat will continue to work separately on his conditioning and attend team meetings in hopes of a return to the fold before long.
