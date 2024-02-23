The Steelers released Cole on Friday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Since coming to Pittsburgh in 2022, the 27-year-old center never missed a game, appearing in all 34 of the Steelers' regular-season contests. By cutting ties with Cole, Pittsburgh is able to save just under $5 million in cap space, per Pryor. Ryan McCollum and Anderson Hardy both have opportunities to compete for the starting job this offseason, but the Steelers could very well add someone through free-agency or the NFL Draft as well.