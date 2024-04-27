The Steelers selected McCormick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 119th overall.

McCormick is the third offensive lineman selected by the Steelers in the first four rounds of the draft. Restocking the trenches is a clear priority in Pittsburgh this year and McCormick helps to that end. The South Dakota State Jackrabbit tested as a standout athlete at the combine, showing that he can make the leap to the league even coming from a smaller school. He's remarkably experienced for a rookie as well with 70 games and 57 starts under his belt, though SDSU was often making deep runs in the FCS postseason to boost those numbers. McCormick will be a 24-year-old rookie, but that signals that he's more of a pro-ready than developmental prospect.