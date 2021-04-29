Rudolph and the Steelers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The agreement, which Rudolph and the Steelers agreed upon on the eve of the 2021 NFL Draft, keeps the 2018 third-round pick under contract through 2022. Rudolph is currently slated to serve as the top backup to Ben Roethlisberger during the 2021 season, and he could be in the mix as the team considers its plans at quarterback long-term.