Rudolph completed six of nine passes for 75 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 18-6 preseason win over Tennessee.

Fighting to overtake Joshua Dobbs on the quarterback depth chart, Rudolph looked good for a third straight game, with the highlight coming on a connection with James Washington deep down the middle for a 41-yard touchdown. The interception - also intended for Washington - was his first of the preseason. The Steelers have one more contest before the games actually count, on the road against the Panthers.