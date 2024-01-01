Rudolph completed 18 of 24 passes for 274 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Seahawks.

Rudolph drew his second consecutive start for the Steelers, and he's now been victorious on both occasions. The team relied heavily on its rushing attack, but Rudolph managed to make plays when called upon, highlighted by several long completions to George Pickens as well as a 42-yard connection to Diontae Johnson that led to a go-ahead touchdown for Pittsburgh late in the third quarter. Kenny Pickett (ankle) continues to recover, though it's hard to see the team turning away from Rudolph and the success he's had across the last two weeks heading into a pivotal Week 18 matchup against Baltimore.